Exchange - a geometric typeface (WIP)

I'm working on a font for personal use that I'm calling "Exchange" - inspired by the likes of Futura, Motor Oil and Governor.

My main objective was to overcome some of the nitpicks I have with Futura, such as the points on A's, V's, N's and M's extending the cap-height and baseline of the font.

This is my first attempt at anything like this, so any advice or tips would be great.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
