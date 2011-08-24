Emir Ayouni

Habibi Logo Suggestion

Habibi Logo Suggestion growcase restaurant wip logo logotype identity habibi logo design
Working on a logo for a Palestinian Restaurant in Oslo.

Feels like it's getting somewhere, but the arabic lettering at the bottom was a requirement that sort of messes with the dynamic on this one, in my opinion. So I would gladly like to get some feedback.

(The established year is made up. Was a last detail I threw on there and I wasn't certain of the exact year, heh.)

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
