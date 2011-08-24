i love my job

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I see amazing typography/illustration shots at Dribbble everyday, and I wanted to give a try with a quick sketch while drinking tea on sofa last night :)
I will probably illustrate this as self-training purpose. I know some parts really messed up, especially heart, but pen is very unforgiving. I will improve at Photoshop.
comments are much appreciated, go easy on me since this is my first :)
thanks,