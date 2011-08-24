Matt Pistachio

Glass Buttons

Matt Pistachio
Matt Pistachio
  • Save
Glass Buttons glass cool-curvy-graphs buttons doctor who starts this weekend tags-with-hyphens campaign monitor
Download color palette

Every time I write a button style, I find tiny little things to improve.

(Screenshot shows default, depressed, and selected states.)

Matt Pistachio
Matt Pistachio

More by Matt Pistachio

View profile
    • Like