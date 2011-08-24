Cole Bemis

Twitter Background (v0.2)

Cole Bemis
Cole Bemis
  • Save
Twitter Background (v0.2) envato graphicriver twitter background
Download color palette

In preparation for GraphicRiver I created 2 color schemes, light and dark. What do you think of the new addition? I'd love to hear your opinion.

Full size: http://bit.ly/qycow3

UPDATE: You can now purchase these Twitter backgrounds on GraphicRiver http://bit.ly/r6zY3m

De89e5494b3ab0a037181ef7a9c48b19
Rebound of
Twitter Background WIP
By Cole Bemis
View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Cole Bemis
Cole Bemis

More by Cole Bemis

View profile
    • Like