Skadate Logo

Skadate Logo design logo skadate dating software speech bubble heart
I designed this logo for Skadate Dating Software. Software can be modified as a social networking web site as well, so I decided to show the communication and love. More to come.

It's my first dribbble, thanks a lot to Kursat Sevim for invite.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
