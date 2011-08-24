Friends of Type

Wild ride.

Friends of Type
Friends of Type
  • Save
Wild ride. friends of type lettering
Download color palette

I saw a bumper sticker advertising some awful pop radio station with 'Wild' in its call letters. Regardless of the crap they play the bumper sticker was incredible... I just had to try and recreate it. - Erik

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Friends of Type
Friends of Type

More by Friends of Type

View profile
    • Like