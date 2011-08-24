Justin Gammon

Elephant Toy (original shot)

Justin Gammon
Justin Gammon
  • Save
Elephant Toy (original shot)
Download color palette

This is the source image for that faux elephant toy. Not sure why i even bothered doing this. Just experimenting I guess.

8c35f7b26fba7df32f53add2279d9a4e
Rebound of
Elephant Toy
By Justin Gammon
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Justin Gammon
Justin Gammon
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Justin Gammon

View profile
    • Like