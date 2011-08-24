Design Concept

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
EDIT: HE JUST SIGNED UP!
Helping my friend out with some concepts for his portfolio layout, he passed me his logo, and I this was my outcome.
The idea would've been when you click on the navigation, the header and footer would split then animate to the top/bottom and the content would appear in between them, like a usual website layout.
We're still discussing layouts and designs.
EDIT: After uploading I realised I should've just cropped it instead of resizing, now the 1px horizontal ruler and small fonts have gone blurry.. now I feel bad.
I guess that you get the point anyway.