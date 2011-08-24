Justin Gammon

Elephant Toy

Just playing around with some pics I took while in South Africa last year. Using a faux, tilt-shift technique, I've created a elephant toy w/ rider.

Also, I cheated a bit. I pasted a "Bronze Bomber" toy's face on the rider to help with the toy illusion.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
