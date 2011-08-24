Veronica Johnson

There was a little girl...

Veronica Johnson
Veronica Johnson
  • Save
There was a little girl... nursery rhyme garden girl vintage children illustration pattern fabric
Download color palette

Repeating pattern of a "horrid" little girl of nursery-rhyme fame. I drew this in Illustrator, mimicking the style of an early 20th-century school primer.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Veronica Johnson
Veronica Johnson

More by Veronica Johnson

View profile
    • Like