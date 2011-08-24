Benjamin Humphrey

Pricing and plans page

Benjamin Humphrey
Benjamin Humphrey
Hire Me
  • Save
Pricing and plans page pricing page sign up plans cards
Download color palette

"Monopoly" style pricing/plan cards for a project I did earlier this year. Nice and colourful!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Benjamin Humphrey
Benjamin Humphrey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Benjamin Humphrey

View profile
    • Like