Felix Gilbert
Felix Gilbert
Felix Gilbert for XCell
Hubfinder
Created the UI for HUBFinder, this was a brand I had full creative control over. Another project that is near and dear to me.

Check it out live: www.hubfinder.io

HUBFinder is redesigning the way the Government works with Small Business. Check out the blog below:
http://news.fearsol.com/2015/12/07/redesigning-the-government/

Posted on Jan 11, 2016
