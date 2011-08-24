Benjamin Humphrey

Benjamin Humphrey
Benjamin Humphrey
The Bakery Logo
A very simple logo I made for The Bakery, a project which Ohso is working on. The concept is a website that fosters open source projects, and helps them "grow" into something bigger through community collaboration.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Benjamin Humphrey
Benjamin Humphrey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
