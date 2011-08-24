Matt Ashwood

Lord Kently illustration clumsy html5 canadian quarters
Birthday card website designed, illustrated, and coded for a small story my girlfriend wrote for her dad for his birthday.

Check out the live site at http://www.lordkently.com

Clumsy font by the talented Kyle Steed
If I had a bit more time I would have loved to implement lettering.js in the banner. Hopefully next chance I get!

