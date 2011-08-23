Kyle Louis Fletcher

Evelyn's Packaging Concept

Kyle Louis Fletcher
Kyle Louis Fletcher
Hire Me
  • Save
Evelyn's Packaging Concept typography script midwest farm packaging identity crest mark food red pickles texture logo blue seal
Download color palette

Some packaging being worked on for a friend - having a blast finally working with a client who's into red/blue!

Kyle Louis Fletcher
Kyle Louis Fletcher
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kyle Louis Fletcher

View profile
    • Like