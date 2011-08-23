Lindsay Faltisco { Kisloski }

The Hipster

The Hipster design packaging
I wanted to create beverage labels that played off of specific social stereotypes and poke fun at some of their habits. Others in the series will be The Bro, The Guido, The Lightweight etc.

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
