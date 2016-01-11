Deeply app - calendar

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys,
I wanna show you Deeply - Calendar page
A lovely tracking app:
- to keep your goal and routine
- control your food habit
- book activities (yoga, danse, pilates, box, swim..) in 80 studios in Paris
- manage them with the calendar
- and the results with data...
Enjoy!