Andrew Baumgartner

Ellipsis…

Andrew Baumgartner
Andrew Baumgartner
  • Save
Ellipsis… ssw bleeding ellipsis handdrawn sketch
Download color palette

I didn't like the one on the right so much…

A9b73f55de4060e2c2e215001be0ff6e
Rebound of
Sick…
By Andrew Baumgartner
View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Andrew Baumgartner
Andrew Baumgartner

More by Andrew Baumgartner

View profile
    • Like