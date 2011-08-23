Wendy Lee Oldfield

Women In Insurance Global Network Logo - 2 (Snippet)

Wendy Lee Oldfield
Wendy Lee Oldfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Women In Insurance Global Network Logo - 2 (Snippet) women insurance symbol primary venn diagram globe overlay
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Wendy Lee Oldfield
Wendy Lee Oldfield
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Wendy Lee Oldfield

View profile
    • Like