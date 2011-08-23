Alex Cornell

Hiring Asset for Blog Post

Hiring Asset for Blog Post
Getting this ready as an art asset for a post on ISO50. We're hiring at Firespotter and I needed a somewhat cool/informative image to go with the post.

Post here is: http://blog.iso50.com/25241/hiring-uiux-designer/

If you do want to apply, please feel free! Send your website to the email above and we'll go from there.

