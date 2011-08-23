Store Locator

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I am very happy to be working with {e} house studio again, creating category icons for them!
I was given these sketches to work from (somewhat new to me) http://dribbble.com/shots/222510-It-starts-on-Paper as the Client (ehouse's) is very particular in what they like. My job was to design in keeping with the concepts, whilst keeping a forward facing perspective and adding my own style!
Small variants coming soon :)