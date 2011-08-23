Jonathan Minns

365/365 - Final Photo

Jonathan Minns
Jonathan Minns
Hire Me
  • Save
365/365 - Final Photo 365 photography montage collage ending
Download color palette

So some of you might know I have been doing a 365 project for the last year and July 29th finally came around and wanted to do something to remember the whole year by. I have put all my photos from 2010 / 2011 into a typography piece.

Full size version (http://cl.ly/3n2n251C2m0B3u340E0e)

Thanks for looking.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Jonathan Minns
Jonathan Minns
Indpendent Visual Designer from the North East.
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Minns

View profile
    • Like