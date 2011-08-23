Ben Rowe

Shark vs. Gator Bags Boards

Shark vs. Gator Bags Boards shark alligator painting bean bags
Just a fun, low-stress, personal project. Sketched out some designs for this in a meeting, and painted it with acrylics on a bean bag toss game. Felt good to do some painting again!

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
