Dave Bailey

Dare To Live

Dave Bailey
Dave Bailey
  • Save
Dare To Live custom type lettering latin pencil script wip concept
Download color palette

Concept drawing for an OSA VIVERE (Dare To Live) tattoo. Feminine but energetic and a little edgy.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Dave Bailey
Dave Bailey

More by Dave Bailey

View profile
    • Like