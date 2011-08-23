Ben Crowder

Humpty's Daring But Ultimately Futile Escape

Humpty's Daring But Ultimately Futile Escape illustration photoshop
Having fun with the old Wizard of Oz illustration style. Done in Photoshop. The full version's at http://bencrowder.net/blog/2011/08/humptys-escape

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
