Craig Erskine

CE Logo

Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Hire Me
  • Save
CE Logo fireworks logo
Download color palette

Working on a logo redesign.

100% vector logo created entirely in Fireworks CS5.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Frontend website developer, UI/UX designer...
Hire Me

More by Craig Erskine

View profile
    • Like