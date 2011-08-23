Jason Vanlue

Enrollment

Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue
  • Save
Enrollment code school school badge illustration code web
Download color palette

Proof-of-concepting for our upcoming subscription launch on Code School...not sure of the title of the subscription program yet, thinking about keeping the "school" theme...

Thoughts on the term "enrollment" and carrying the "student" theme through?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue

More by Jason Vanlue

View profile
    • Like