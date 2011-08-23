Martin Taylor

Taylor Img03

Martin Taylor
Martin Taylor
  • Save
Taylor Img03 paper print texture
Download color palette

I love the textural result of black foil onto black SKIN, (Curious Collection). I used two sheets of 270gsm to create a luxurious 540 card with die corners.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Martin Taylor
Martin Taylor

More by Martin Taylor

View profile
    • Like