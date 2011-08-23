Jeff Finley

Pressure

Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley
  • Save
Pressure vector gauge pressure grayscale meter icon arsenal
Download color palette

Another vector piece for an upcoming Vector Pack for http://arsenal.gomedia.us

Do you prefer to buy a piece of vector art clean or with the dirt?

Fa27f258f0dc52cce3eda1821807defc
Rebound of
Sanity
By Jeff Finley
View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley

More by Jeff Finley

View profile
    • Like