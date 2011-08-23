Micah Rich

Lettercase Menu Bar icon lettercase mac app fonts
I'm working on the Lettercase menu icon today. I want it to fit in with Dropbox & Twitter, because they're invariably going to live amongst each other.

Does that make you think Lettercase?

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
