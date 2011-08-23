Veronica Johnson

Logo in Red Wax

Veronica Johnson
Veronica Johnson
  • Save
Logo in Red Wax wax red logo pigeon wing paper manuscript illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Took client's existing logo (two Ts inside a square) and made it look as if it were pressed into a wax seal. The logo is for Double T Lofts, a retail pigeon loft, so the seal's contour resembles a pigeon's wing. Vector with wire mesh.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Veronica Johnson
Veronica Johnson

More by Veronica Johnson

View profile
    • Like