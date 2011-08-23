Jesse Showalter

Darts Wedding Poster

Darts Wedding Poster
This is 1 of a series of 3 game Posters I designed for my carnival themed wedding. There were Darts, Coin Toss, and Ring Toss. They set the mood along with the cotton candy, circus tent, and gypsy polka band.

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
