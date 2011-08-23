Brad Blackman

Bike Love

For my first shot, I figured I'd show off a bit of type I did for Nashville Motorcycle Repair (http://www.nashvillemotorcyclerepair.com). It's run by a guy who loves anything with two wheels and a motor.

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
