UI Animation - Facebook's Origami

UI Animation - Facebook's Origami swipe quartz composer prototype origami facebook apple mobile animation gif ios design ui
Another project using Facebook's Origami & Quartz Composer. You can see my previous demo at https://dribbble.com/shots/2421680-Swiping-List . :)

Day 007 author quote 01 still 2x
Rebound of
Day 7 - Author Quote
By Artem Borodynya
