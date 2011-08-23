Patrick Prine

Buttons

Patrick Prine
Patrick Prine
  • Save
Buttons buttons ok no thanks black blue
Download color palette

Some practice simple buttons for a lunch gathering at work.

Full: http://cl.ly/0c1r433T2L3M3k02153j

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Patrick Prine
Patrick Prine

More by Patrick Prine

View profile
    • Like