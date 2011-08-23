Marty Lavender

Little Button

Marty Lavender
Marty Lavender
  • Save
Little Button button tag stamp
Download color palette

I decided that Illustrator needs to be part of my bag of tricks. So I have been experimenting with Illustrator and what it can do.

I love the extremely small amount of effort I have to use to make shapes using Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Marty Lavender
Marty Lavender

More by Marty Lavender

View profile
    • Like