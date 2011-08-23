Patrick Prine

Light Test

light planar surface shadow gradient
This was quick simple lighting test to practice drawing accurate shadows and proper gradients.

To see the surrounding area: http://cl.ly/2v2y252Q3w1x301A0D1B

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
