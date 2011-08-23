Charlie Wagers

Notepads personal identity collateral
I really liked Luke's idea of having personalized notepads. And though I do have a beard, I took a little bit of a different route to finally coming up with some personal collateral.

Slightly-smaller-than-letter size tear-off notepads. The grid is exactly 1/8" squares. Ordered a batch of these today. Give me a reason to send you some mail.

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
