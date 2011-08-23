Jared Granger

Cabin Mark v2

Jared Granger
Jared Granger
Hire Me
  • Save
Cabin Mark v2 w twigs leaf cabin nature retreat
Download color palette

A second concept utilizing twigs that form a W.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Jared Granger
Jared Granger
Strategic & thoughtful identities & experiences
Hire Me

More by Jared Granger

View profile
    • Like