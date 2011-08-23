StephenESC

Retirement Card

Retirement Card illustration retirement vector
Fun illustration I had the chance to do a while ago for a manager’s retirement card. I don’t get to do illustrations at work often so it was a nice little treat. :)

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
