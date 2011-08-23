Welcome Home 3.1

Unused logo mark proposal for Non-Profit Organization that aims to help the impoverished individuals get back on their feet.

The organization focuses on building 6 main traits in their "students", represented by the 6 shapes here. 5 pieces to form the house and 1 heart to complete it.

Concept 1 - http://drbl.in/bMnb

Concept 2 - http://drbl.in/bMnQ