Aldrich Tan

Welcome Home 3.1

Aldrich Tan
Aldrich Tan
  • Save
Welcome Home 3.1 logo literal metaphor heart house home
Download color palette

Unused logo mark proposal for Non-Profit Organization that aims to help the impoverished individuals get back on their feet.

The organization focuses on building 6 main traits in their "students", represented by the 6 shapes here. 5 pieces to form the house and 1 heart to complete it.

Concept 1 - http://drbl.in/bMnb
Concept 2 - http://drbl.in/bMnQ

68fed6b697a993bc477e3d253fafd22a
Rebound of
Welcome Home 3
By Aldrich Tan
View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Aldrich Tan
Aldrich Tan

More by Aldrich Tan

View profile
    • Like