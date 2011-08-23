Tomislav Glavaš

Butler.cms logo

Tomislav Glavaš
Tomislav Glavaš
  • Save
Butler.cms logo logo hat butler cms
Download color palette

Logo for our CMS thats still in the workshop.

I'm not settled on typography, the hat seems too dark and it doesn't scale too well. But hey, not bad for a rookie icon designer? :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Tomislav Glavaš
Tomislav Glavaš

More by Tomislav Glavaš

View profile
    • Like