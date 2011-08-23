Jacqui Oakley

Kid Beach Fun!

Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley
  • Save
Kid Beach Fun! illustration illustrations hand-lettering type typography ink digital colorful texture editorial
Download color palette

My hand-lettered opener for EnViva Inflight Magazine about the best beaches for children in Mexico. Trying to be a bit more playful with this one. This was inked by hand, scanned and then the colour was added digitally. More info about the process here: http://jacquioakley.com/process-grandes-playas-para-mini-viajeros

1eb69a2c4da68be44a3e216d3a2a596a
Rebound of
Puerto Vallarta Map
By Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley

More by Jacqui Oakley

View profile
    • Like