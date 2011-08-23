Jacqui Oakley

Puerto Vallarta Map

Back from vacation & missing the beach. Here's one of the small colourful maps to compliment my hand-lettered opener for EnViva Inflight Magazine about the best beaches for children in Mexico. A bit more 'cartoon-y' than usual which was fun for a change. Full post here: http://jacquioakley.com/process-grandes-playas-para-mini-viajeros

