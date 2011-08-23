Futurehaus

A Song of Ice and Fire / Game of Thrones / Baratheon house sigil

fantasy crest sigil minimal modern
We're currently working on some modern/minimal renditions of the Song of Ice and Fire / Game of Thrones house sigils. Hope to refine these and make them available to the public at some point in some format (shirts, buttons, letterpress prints, etc).

Posted on Aug 23, 2011
