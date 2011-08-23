Micah Lindenberger

Micahburger new site

Micah Lindenberger
Micah Lindenberger
  • Save
Micahburger new site portflio interface design micahburger
Download color palette

It's about time I've updated my portfolio site, I'm pretty excited! Hopefully it will be up soon..

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Micah Lindenberger
Micah Lindenberger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Micah Lindenberger

View profile
    • Like