Annie Szafranski

Little Dame Brand

Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
  • Save
Little Dame Brand san diego identity bag black and white shop feminist branding illustration typography
Download color palette

Finally updated my website and added some final shots for Little Dame! Website isn't up there currently, but will share once inventory is added. More to come with them soon!

http://www.designfeels.co/work/little-dame
http://www.designfeels.co/journal/design-process/little-dame

Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Annie Szafranski

View profile
    • Like