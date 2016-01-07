Little Dame Brand

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Finally updated my website and added some final shots for Little Dame! Website isn't up there currently, but will share once inventory is added. More to come with them soon!
http://www.designfeels.co/work/little-dame
http://www.designfeels.co/journal/design-process/little-dame