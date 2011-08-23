Rogie

Cocktail

Rogie
Rogie
  • Save
Cocktail icon set iconset whimsical retro illustration
Download color palette

You never see icon sets with a ton of character out there. So I decided to start one.

This is the beginnings of a new all vector icon set, aptly named "Cocktail". This is going to be a very small, niche set. Suggestions for new icons welcomed.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Rogie
Rogie

More by Rogie

View profile
    • Like