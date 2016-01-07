Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dan Lehman

Camp Vibes

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Camp Vibes tipi primary colorado simple scene symbol logo vector icon teepee camping camp
While playing around with the 'G' and 'A' from the Good Apples logo, I stumbled across the opportunity to set up this little teepee against a rising/setting sun in the colors of the Colorado flag.

full Good Apples logo attached for reference

Posted on Jan 7, 2016
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
