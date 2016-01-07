Camp Vibes

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While playing around with the 'G' and 'A' from the Good Apples logo, I stumbled across the opportunity to set up this little teepee against a rising/setting sun in the colors of the Colorado flag.
full Good Apples logo attached for reference